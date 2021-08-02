Aubrey Plaza Won’t Marry You, But She’ll Plan Your Wedding, With New Hulu Series

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nothing will ever beat the surprise wedding at Burley’s house with Champion as the ring bearer, but this still sounds nice. Vulture favorite Aubrey Plaza will be starring in a new drama series for Hulu, Olga Dies Dreaming, which is adapted from Xochitl Gonzalez’s upcoming novel. Deadline reports that Plaza will portray the titular Olga, a Nuyorican wedding planner for New York City’s elite, “whose surface successes mask a darker interior.” (So, a classic Aubrey Plaza character.) Along with her brother, a beloved congressman representing their Sunset Park, Brooklyn neighborhood, Olga realizes that “the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can.” She can try to climb away in-between bridal fittings and cake tastings, that is. Plaza is also producing the series.