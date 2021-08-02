Nothing will ever beat the surprise wedding at Burley’s house with Champion as the ring bearer, but this still sounds nice. Vulture favorite Aubrey Plaza will be starring in a new drama series for Hulu, Olga Dies Dreaming, which is adapted from Xochitl Gonzalez’s upcoming novel. Deadline reports that Plaza will portray the titular Olga, a Nuyorican wedding planner for New York City’s elite, “whose surface successes mask a darker interior.” (So, a classic Aubrey Plaza character.) Along with her brother, a beloved congressman representing their Sunset Park, Brooklyn neighborhood, Olga realizes that “the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can.” She can try to climb away in-between bridal fittings and cake tastings, that is. Plaza is also producing the series.
Aubrey Plaza Won’t Marry You, But She’ll Plan Your Wedding, With New Hulu Series
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images