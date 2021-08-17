The Tide Brings Becca Kufrin to Bachelor in Paradise

We all know that the true VIP of Bachelor in Paradise has been, and will always be, Tahzjuan Hawkins, whose use of oil blotters, passion for poolside spaghetti, and past dalliances with contestants’ uncles are destined for their own franchise spinoff at this point. But the post-BiP premiere trailer has us thinking about a different woman of the beach: Becca Kufrin, a former Bachelorette lead who famously said that she’s too boring to be on the show again after breaking off an engagement to her Blue Lives Matter fiancé. In a surprise twist, Kufrin will be showing up later this season, where we see her giddily enjoying the company of a man who was once branded as “selfish, unkind, and a liar” on The Bachelorette just a few weeks ago. “Thomas seems so good to be true,” Kufrin tells the cameras. “I can’t stop smiling.” We’re also smiling for her, kind of, mostly because she’s finally enjoying a nice trip.

