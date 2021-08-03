As if the race for song of summer could get any tighter, a Puerto Rican bad boy and Dominican boy band enter with “Volví.” Bad Bunny and Aventura combined his hit-making trap reggaeton with the romantic bachata guitar Aventura made our obsesión back in 2002. Led by the king of bachata himself, Romeo Santos, the men narrate a telenovela-worthy tale of love and jealousy in the accompanying music video for “Volví” (“I Returned”). It’s a historic match-up, not just for bringing together crushes past and present but for combining the two genres from each country. Last year, Bad Bunny earned the first ever No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 for a Spanish-language album. His latest singles include “100 MILLONES,” “Yonaguni,” and “De Museo.” With BTS topping the Hot 100 with “Butter” and “Permission to Dance,” the theme of the summer is “anywhere but here.” Let Aventura and Bad Bunny take you away with “Volví.”

