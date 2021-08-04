Mel Brooks Wrote a Memoir at 95

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Mel Brooks has written what just might be the best value memoir for your buck, because it covers nearly a century of life, and an extremely interesting life, at that. Today, Ballantine Books announced in Deadline that it has acquired the legendary comedy writer-director-performer-producer’s memoir, titled All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business. Brooks has also recorded the audiobook. “It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” said Brooks in a statement. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.” The Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein director will cover everything from his Brooklyn childhood, to his creative partnership with Carl Reiner, to his marriage to Anne Bancroft. This comes after Patrick McGilligan’s biography Funny Man: Mel Brooks was released in 2019. HBO also aired a documentary on Brooks that year. Now, Brooks’s own telling of his life will be released November 30, just in time to make a perfect third-night-of-Hanukkah gift for your comedy-loving dad (or your comedy-loving self).

They say you should never meet your heroes. Nonsense. Very proud to be representing the legend that is Mel Brooks.

At 95, Mel has written his memoir. He felt it was the right time to do it - mid career.

Out in November. Enjoy! https://t.co/iVRHkqhq7F pic.twitter.com/ErZRRMxMBm — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) August 4, 2021