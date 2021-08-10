Trish Has Heard Your Prayers: Barb & Star Is Going to Visit Some Theat-ars

We love a tropical theatrical release. Photo: Lionsgate

When Barb & Star premiered on video on demand this February, it felt destined to be a cult movie, and lo and behold, only nine months later it’s getting cult-movie-style screenings. Per a release, the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain has announced plans to bring the Kristen Wiig–Annie Mumolo comedy about middle-aged women and the culottes they love to theaters for the first time starting in September. Alamo Drafthouse is premiering the Lionsgate movie as part of a “Movie Party” series designed for audiences to react along with the film (so yes, people can sing along as Jamie Dornan sings at seagulls), and the screenings will include a prerecorded Q&A with Wiig, Mumolo, and director Josh Greenbaum. The events kick off with a record-release party in downtown Los Angeles on September 12, followed by nationwide screenings starting on September 19. Bring your own Hawaiian shirts.