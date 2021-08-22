Barry Keoghan Was Hospitalized for Facial Injuries After Assault in Galway

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who recently appeared in David Lowery’s The Green Knight, was hospitalized in Galway, Ireland, on Sunday, August 15 after being injured in an assault. The Sunday World reported that Keoghan “was found with serious facial injuries” outside his hotel and “was rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including cuts to his face, and later released.” Local police were called to the scene at 3:30 in the morning, but no arrests have been made and Keoghan has not filed a complaint about the incident. Keoghan will star in Marvel’s Eternals this November.