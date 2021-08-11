Beanie Feldstein Will Play the Titular Role in a Broadway Revival of Funny Girl

Beanie Brice. Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for the Athena Film

Hello, once again, gorgeous: For the first time since Barbra Streisand rocketed to fame in 1964 as Fanny Brice, we’re getting a Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Per a press release, none other than Beanie Feldstein (of Booksmart, Lady Bird, and on Broadway, Hello, Dolly!) is going to star as Fanny in a revival of the musical, starting performances in spring 2022 at a theater to be announced. The production is directed by Spring Awakening’s Michael Mayer, who recently directed a London version of the musical with Sheridan Smith, though this Feldstein version is new and not just a transfer of that. Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, and Chocolate Factory Productions are all producing this version of Funny Girl, which has music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and a book by Isobel Lennart. This revival will have choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, and a revised book by Harvey Fierstein, who also modified the script for the recent London run.

“The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me,” Feldstein, who will soon star as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment, said in a statement. “So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!”

When it premieres this spring, the revival will be the first time Funny Girl has been on Broadway in 58 years, as other attempts to revive the musical (including one version with Lauren Ambrose) fell through. Of course, that’s not counting the whole “Broadway revival of Funny Girl” plot on Glee, which is really just further proof of that show’s dark prophetic powers.