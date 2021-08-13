Bella Poarch Welcomes You to Her Tower of Terror in the ‘Inferno’ Video

Hollywood, 2021. Amid the glitz and the glitter of a bustling young movie town at the height of its golden age, Bella Poarch’s Tower of Terror was a star in its own right. A beacon for the show-business elite. Now, something is about to happen that will change all that. With help from 21-year-old indie artist Sub Urban, Bella Poarch’s new music video “Inferno” shows us what she wished would happen to sleazy dudes at hotel bars once the elevator doors close. “No halo / Baby I’m the reason why hell’s so hot / Inferno /Baby I’m the reason why bad’s so fun,” the VMA nominee sings, as Sub Urban unleashes several plagues’ worth of destruction on the potential Harvey Weinsteins. “As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me,” Poarch wrote in a content warning. “This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now.” The “Inferno” video features over 15 social-media stars, including Bretman Rock, Valkyrae, and Pokimane. The music video for Poarch’s first single, “Build-a-Bitch,” also produced with Sub Urban, came after the unrealistic beauty standards placed on women. Thank goodness for more music to destroy the patriarchy to. Watch the “Inferno” music video (and take notes) above.

Related