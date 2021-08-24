BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Almost Had a Feud

Jinkx Monsoon does actually pay taxes, okay? This and many other truths were revealed when she and BenDeLaCreme stopped by to bring us a real Christmas-in-August situation for an episode of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well. The two RuPaul’s Drag Race alums have their own holiday special on Hulu, and they’ll be taking a live show on tour in the fall. Which is great for those of us who need to stop looking at screens and start reading actual human facial cues. But in the midst of telling us stories from the road — from backstage mishaps to unruly fans trying to correct Monsoon’s knowledge of White Christmas — came some startling revelations (cue dramatic music.)

The two looked back on how they first met: with BenDeLaCreme seeing Monsoon perform in an actual Starbucks. They’d heard of each other, but this was their first time meeting in the flesh. “I was basically like, ‘Well, Jinkx and I, either we’re going to be each other’s like fiercest competitors, or we’re gonna start working together right now,’” BenDeLaCreme recalled. “And then I cast you in my show and we lived happily ever after, but if I had not done that do you think both of us would still be alive today?” “Oh, I think it would’ve been season two of Ryan Murphy’s Feud,” Monsoon replied. That means that somewhere off in the multiverse is a dark, chaotic timeline in which Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme loathe each other and Murphy writes Stanley Tucci into it for us. This episode also comes with a big twist ending which I shan’t spoil, but for those of you who are angrily impatient, it comes about 29 minutes in, okay? Are you happy??