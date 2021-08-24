7 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Read by: Adam Grupper and others

Length: 7 hours, 10 minutes

Speed I listened: 1.5x

Would this be truly sublime if it included the actual recorded interviews Lapine did as he reassembled how the musical Sunday in the Park With George came together in the early ’80s? Yeah, it would. Len Cariou (the original Sweeney Todd) does an acceptable Stephen Sondheim, but it’s definitely weird listening to actors who are supposed to be “Bernadette Peters” and “Mandy Patinkin” sound nothing like them. I moved on from that problem rather quickly. (Get it? “Move On” is a power ballad at the end of Sunday.) Mostly because it’s fascinating to hear Lapine discover new elements of his own creative process and admit that at the time, he had no idea what in the hell he was doing. Relatable!