Betty Gilpin to Reunite With GLOW Squad on Apple TV+’s Roar

Betty Gilpin. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Betty Gilpin is joining the cast of Roar, officially turning the new anthology series into an impromptu GLOW reunion. Created by the wrestling dramedy’s Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the Apple TV+ series also stars former co-star Alison Brie. Per Deadline, Meera Syal (Yesterday), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom) have also been added to the cast, which already includes executive producer Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever. Roar is based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of short stories, consisting of eight half-hour episodes told from a woman’s perspective. Gilpin will play Amelia, a woman so beautiful that her husband builds her a shelf to sit on in their home. (Yeah, we know.) Syal plays Anu, a woman who fixes her marriage by returning her husband to the store. (Go on …) Stewart is Jane, a horse girl who seeks revenge for her father’s murder, and Hayward plays her childhood friend Millie. You think Gilpin was gonna miss out on the ladies of GLOW finally receiving their prestige flowers? Set aside her Emmy now.