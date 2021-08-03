Blizzard Entertainment President Steps Down Amid Company Harassment Lawsuit

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Embattled video-game company Activision Blizzard announced today that longtime executive and current president of its Blizzard Entertainment division, J. Allen Brack, is stepping down, Variety reports. Brack’s departure comes two weeks after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft company for alleged sexual harassment and unequal pay. Brack was named in the lawsuit as one of the executives in a position of power who was aware of the ongoing misconduct against female employees at the company, including a culture of frequent rape jokes and passing over women for promotions, and “failed to take effective remedial measures in response to these complaints.” On July 28, more than 1,500 Blizzard employees held a walkout to protest the company’s discrimination and to support a list of demands including hiring diversity and salary transparency. On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard said in a statement that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will take Brack’s position as co-leads, and Brack “is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.”