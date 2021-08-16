No, Bob Saget Isn’t Feuding With Car Seat Headrest Fans

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Yep, you read that headline right: The latest Twitter non-drama from over the weekend involves Bob Saget, Full House star and comedian, and Car Seat Headrest, indie-rock project of Will Toledo. The story really starts 11 years ago, when Toledo self-released his album 4, which featured a song called “the ghost of bob saget.” As Toledo later explained, the song — which rhymes Saget with a gay slur and features lyrics about giving a blowjob to Saget’s ghost — was inspired by a friend’s comic, Asscastle, which included Saget’s ghost as a character. Fast-forward about 11 years to this weekend, when Car Seat Headrest and Asscastle fans were discussing the song on Twitter, which led Saget to apparently find some of the tweets and block those users, which then led other fans to come for Saget on Twitter, per Uproxx’s breakdown of the whole thing. Which is how we end up with this tweet from Bob Saget on August 15, apologizing for blocking people and sending his “very best” to Car Seat Headrest:

Apologies to all the people I’ve blocked over the years. Just can only let positive stuff in. If I could block myself I would. And sending @carseatheadrest my very best. — bob saget (@bobsaget) August 16, 2021

Toledo then replied to Saget with that explanation of the song and comic, which seems to have put the two on good terms. Thankfully, given Toledo’s track record with ’80s icons.