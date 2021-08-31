Bonnaroo Canceled Days Before Festival Due to Flooding

Next year. Again. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

Festivalgoers will be spending another year away from the Farm. Bonnaroo, set to begin September 2 and run through September 5, has been canceled due to flooding on the festival grounds in Manchester, Tennessee, from Tropical Depression Ida. The festival tweeted the news late in the afternoon on August 31, less than 48 hours before performances were set to begin. “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” the festival wrote. Per the statement, the flooding has affected the campgrounds and tollbooth paths, as well as Centeroo, the main festival grounds where the stages are. On August 30, the festival announced it would be reducing its camping capacity due to flooding in the campgrounds, and opened up a window of time for ticket holders to request refunds.

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that... — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.



We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen... — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.



Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

Bonnaroo was previously canceled in 2020, while the 2021 edition was postponed to the fall from its usual early-June dates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Ole Opry, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, and RÜFÜS DU SOL were set to headline this year’s festival. In July, Bonnaroo announced Lana del Rey, Janelle Monáe, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard had dropped off the festival lineup.