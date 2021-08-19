Britney Spears Is Being Investigated for Alleged Battery Against Employee

Spears. Photo: Getty Images

Ventura County Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow tells Vulture that his department is currently investigating an alleged battery incident involving Britney Spears and one of her employees.

He said on Monday, August 16, his deputies responded to a call about a dispute in which a female employee told the deputies that Spears struck her. Sheriffs interviewed the staff member, but Buschow would not comment on whether they were able to speak to Spears about the incident.

According to TMZ, the incident involved one of Spears’s longtime housekeepers who was concerned about the well being of one of Spears’s dogs. The housekeeper reportedly was concerned about the health of the dog and took it to the vet. When she returned, TMZ reports that Spears confronted her and they argued about the dog’s health; Spears allegedly slapped the phone out of the housekeeper’s hands.

Buschow said that deputies are currently investigating and will forward their report to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, who will make the determination regarding whether the alleged incident constitutes a misdemeanor battery.

Spears’s attorney Mat Rosengart told Vulture in a statement, “This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.”

The Sheriff’s office has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a “very minor misdemeanor” and confirmed “there were no injuries.”

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.