Britney Spears’ Lawyer Is Taking Steps to Remove Jamie as Conservator ASAP

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart (the one she actually had a hand in picking) filed court documents asking to move up the hearing on whether or not to remove Jamie Spears as her Conservator. The hearing is currently slated for September, but Rosengart wants it moved up to August. “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further,” Rosengart said in the statement, obtained by The Blast. “Every day matters.” Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ personal conservator is also quoted in the document, saying “Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee.” Jamie Spears previously alleged that Montgomery had been the main decision maker during the past two years, a statement that Montgomery denied.

Rosengart also states that “There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.” Britney herself spoke at great length in public court in June. “I want to be heard,” she said. “I want changes. I want changes going forward.”