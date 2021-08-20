BTS Officially Cancels Their Map of the Soul World Tour

BTS Photo: Billboard Music Awards 2021/via Getty Images

Global superstars BTS won’t be heading around the world on their Map of the Soul tour anymore. Because of coronavirus complications, the planned tour has officially been canceled. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the band’s label Big Hit Music said in a statement released on Weverse, their fan platform. The tour was set to kick off in April 2020 following up their fourth album Map of the Soul: 7 and beginning in Seoul, South Korea, with 39 legs in 18 countries before finishing in Japan. The temporary postponement became a 16-month hiatus amid the pandemic. BTS — Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook — filled the time with virtual concerts, a movie, and, of course, Billboard No. 1 hit singles “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.” While Big Hit Music suggested live performances may resume, let’s be real, no one knows when that might happen safely. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible,” the label said, offering “our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map of the Soul tour to resume.”