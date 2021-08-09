In news that is both creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and dare we say altogether ooky, Netflix announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will be portraying Morticia and Gomez Addams on the streaming service’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday. The eight-episode series focuses on the iconic family’s morose daughter, who will be played by Jenna Ortega. It will also be Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut. Because the show centers on Wednesday’s time at “Nevermore Academy,” Zeta-Jones and Guzmán will just be appearing in guest starring roles as the Addams parents, according to Variety. It doesn’t sound like nearly enough of either of them, frankly. Call us when Zeta-Jones drops the Casa Zeta-Jones x Addams Family line of home decor.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán to Play Morticia and Gomez Addams on Tim Burton’s Wednesday
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images