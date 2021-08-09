Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

In news that is both creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, and dare we say altogether ooky, Netflix announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will be portraying Morticia and Gomez Addams on the streaming service’s upcoming Addams Family series, Wednesday. The eight-episode series focuses on the iconic family’s morose daughter, who will be played by Jenna Ortega. It will also be Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut. Because the show centers on Wednesday’s time at “Nevermore Academy,” Zeta-Jones and Guzmán will just be appearing in guest starring roles as the Addams parents, according to Variety. It doesn’t sound like nearly enough of either of them, frankly. Call us when Zeta-Jones drops the Casa Zeta-Jones x Addams Family line of home decor.

Our Addams family is expanding!



Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy — Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021