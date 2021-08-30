Celebs, Fellow Workers Mourn Ed Asner

Photo: Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Ed Asner died Sunday morning, at the age of 91. He left behind indelible work on shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, its spin-off Lou Grant (that Asner suspected got cancelled because he called out America’s support of the junta in El Salvador), and voice-over work in The Boondocks, Freakazoid, and Up. Asner was mourned not just by those in the film and TV industry, but by the United Farm Workers, and those that saw him regularly at local antiwar protests in the 2000’s. Here are some of the most charming stories by which to remember actor, union organizer, and all-around cool dude Ed Asner.

Pulling a Knife on a Documentary Crew

There is no better way to introduce yourself in a doc than how Asner did it in I Know That Voice.

“Stay handy, kid.”

Was lucky to work on an ABC mid season comedy a zillion years ago as Ed’s “staff-writer/pistachios-guy.”



He ate them between takes, but if he carried them they’d rattle & fuck up the audio so he’d dump a bag of em in my coat pocket show night & growl, “Stay handy, kid.” RIP pic.twitter.com/44E2sniWqH — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) August 29, 2021

His Prodigious Member

As he stepped out of the car, onto the Sunset Blvd sidewalk in front of Meltdown he said, sight unseen, “I have finally arrived to display the size of my prodigious member.” — Nolan Fabricius (@ShiftlessHobo) August 29, 2021

“You look like a red.”

RIP to the god ed asner. this is one of the first pieces of political media i made after being radicalized.



i ran into him at musso’s once and was compelled to thank him for his commitment to socialism. he eyed me up and down, paused, then cackled, “yeah, you *look* like a red!” https://t.co/TmnfUV7UYM — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) August 29, 2021

He “Whooped” Sean Astin’s Ass at Poker

Ed Asner meant so much to so many for so many reasons. What a life. Colleague of my Dad, shepherded my Mom into the Union Presidency, whooped my ass at poker, fought against war & lies, fought a lifetime for our Union & stood up to it just the same. Sending love to his family. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 29, 2021

Kickstarting Roger & Me

I was Ed’s assistant in my 20s. Your’s is the truest example of the person he was. Everyday he’d go thru the mail and every piece that asked for money would come back with a $ amount at the top indicating what he was giving them. So happy to hear direct impact of that habit — stylemepaige (@stylemepaige) August 29, 2021