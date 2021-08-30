Celebs, Fellow Workers Mourn Ed Asner

Ed Asner died Sunday morning, at the age of 91. He left behind indelible work on shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, its spin-off Lou Grant (that Asner suspected got cancelled because he called out America’s support of the junta in El Salvador), and voice-over work in The Boondocks, Freakazoid, and Up. Asner was mourned not just by those in the film and TV industry, but by the United Farm Workers, and those that saw him regularly at local antiwar protests in the 2000’s. Here are some of the most charming stories by which to remember actor, union organizer, and all-around cool dude Ed Asner.
Pulling a Knife on a Documentary Crew
There is no better way to introduce yourself in a doc than how Asner did it in I Know That Voice.