Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Dating After Meeting on Pussy Island

In news that sounds fake but is all too real, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly started dating after meeting on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. New photos of the pair in the East Village are working to reignite dating rumors that the two previously denied back in January. Though neither actor has commented on the situation this week, the photos show Kravitz (platonically?) hopping on the back of Tatum’s bike (notably, Tatum appears to be biking on the sidewalk in one of the pictures, a controversial choice to make in New York City). Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Gusman, last December, while Tatum and his girlfriend, Jessie J, split last October. Kravitz cast Tatum in the aforementioned Pussy Island after seeing him in Magic Mike and declaring him “a true feminist,” according to Deadline. “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told the publication at the time. If things do work out between Kravitz and Tatum, at least they have a story to tell the grandkids about where it all began.

