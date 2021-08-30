Chris Evans Will Try ScarJomancing the Stone in New Movie Ghosted

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Hollywood is ready to make “high-concept romantic action adventure,” that brilliant hybrid genre that combines our twin loves of derring-do and smooching, a thing again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have signed on to an upcoming Apple TV+ film called Ghosted, which will be in “the vein of Romancing the Stone,” but which is clearly already missing the point by having an annoying millennial-speak name instead of a fun throwback one. Ghosted will be directed by Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher, and penned by the writing team behind Deadpool and Zombieland. If all of these proper nouns add up to exciting news for you, we’re happy for you. Otherwise, we’re happy for Colin Jost, who will probably get to accompany Johansson on some exotic location shoots.