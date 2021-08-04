Danny Brown, Steve-O, Chris Hansen Join ICP for 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos

The Dark Carnival once again opens its big tent to all the Juggalos and Juggalettes of the world. After the 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos was shut down by COVID, Psychopathic Records has announced the lineup for the 2021 Gathering. Besides Insane Clown Posse, Danny Brown, Vanilla Ice, and Steve-O will be appearing. To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen will also be…performing? Presumably, Hansen will host a live version of his YouTube show, or perhaps give a lecture. Could be fun if he donned clown makeup, though. Think about it, Chris!

ICP will be performing a belated 20th anniversary show for their double LP Bizaar / Bizzar on Thursday, August 19. The press release (obtained by Brooklyn Vegan) is everything you want and more.

The Pendulum’s blade moves swiftly in one direction. The promise of its return is as certain and indomitable a force as time itself. Juggalos, the Gathering is honored to present to you a live celebration of Insane Clown Posse’s groundbreaking Double LP, Bizaar / Bizzar! The power of this album is not lost on The Wicked Clowns, and they plan on throttling you right back to this legendary era in an explosion of Faygo, madness, and your favorite cuts from BOTH albums! It’s an evening that promises to be like Doc Brown parallel parking a DeLorean on your head before peeling your wig back to a time of JNCO Jeans and the Y2K end of the world theory. This has been the most anticipated and requested show of our time, and now it’s finally here! So, without further ado, we present to you the extraordinarily weird spectacle of…ICP’s Bizaar / Bizzar show!

The 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos will run August 19-22 in Thornville, OH.