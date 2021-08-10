Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Christina Applegate is opening up about living with multiple sclerosis. The TV star, known for roles on Dead to Me, Friends, and Up All Night, tweeted that she was diagnosed with the nerve disease “a few months ago.” “It’s been a strange journey,” she wrote. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.” Applegate, 49, was previously open about her diagnosis with breast cancer in 2008, and her subsequent decision to have a double mastectomy. “It’s been a tough road,” Applegate continued on Twitter. “But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” Applegate began filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, in which she stars as single mother Jen Harding, in early May; the season does not have a premiere date on Netflix yet. In the meantime, Applegate requested privacy “as I go through this thing.” “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action,’” she wrote. “And that’s what I do.”

