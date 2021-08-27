Cobra Kai Says ‘Hi-Yah’ to a Fifth Season at Netflix

Photo: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Cobra Kai will continue the great Karate Kid tradition of beating up bullies, in a fifth season at Netflix. The renewal news comes months ahead of the season-four premiere in December. Production is set to begin in Atlanta this fall. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, following the continued rivalry between Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The show’s third season — co-starring Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Martin Cove, Peyton List, and Vanessa Rubio — received four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the series found its home and most of its fan base on Netflix after being crane-kicked from YouTube Originals. Taking place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship from the original film, season four will see new champs step onto to the mat. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will also return as one of the co-founders of Cobra Kai with John Kreese (Cove). By 1989’s Karate Kid III, he was also Danny LaRusso’s opponent. At least two more seasons of fateful match-ups are on the way.