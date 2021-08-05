New Legends Are Born and Old Enemies Return in Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser

Netflix dropped a new teaser for Cobra Kai season four, and it looks like new legends will be born in the All Valley Karate Championship. Taking place nearly 30 years after the 1984 tournament featured in the original Karate Kid series, season four will also see the return of Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver. As co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo along with John Kreese (Martin Kove), Silver quickly went from Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Maccio) sensei to his opponent in 1989’s Karate Kid III. “One thing we’ve done is we’ve really talked through the arcs and how to not give too much at once,” Macchio said in an interview with TheWrap in late May. “Keep those Easter eggs just carefully placed, keep those O.G. guest stars peppered at the right time to propel the story in an organic way.” Cobra Kai season four is set to premiere sometime in December.

