Move over, demon twink, it’s time to talk about the cocaine bear. Oh, sorry, not that kind of cocaine bear — the upcoming film directed by Elizabeth Banks, about the true 1985 case of a literal bear that died from a drug overdose after finding and eating over 70 pounds of cocaine. The Americans’ Margo Martindale and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju lead the cast of the film, according to Deadline, alongside The Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince, Sweet Tooth’s Christian Convery, American Gods’ Kahyun Kim, and TikTok comedian Scott Seiss. Cocaine Bear starts shooting in Ireland later in August, with a script by Jimmy Warden. No word on roles for any of the actors, meaning the question remains: Who’s playing the cocaine bear?
Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju to Helm Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear
Margo Martindale and Kristofer Hivju — who, for all we know, could be playing the titular role. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images