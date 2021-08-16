The Judds and Ray Charles Among 2021 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Huge news for mother-daughter country duos. Today, in a livestream hosted by country goddess Reba McEntire, Naomi and Wynonna Judd were announced among this year’s inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Judds won five Grammys and released six studio albums between 1984 and 1990, with multiple country-radio chart-topping singles including “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Old Days)”. They were inducted as this year’s Modern Era Artists. Upon receiving the news in the livestream, Naomi said, “It’s not even about us. It’s about so many wonderful people that … I don’t know what to say!” Wynonna jumped in, saying, “As a daughter, 20 years, it’s about damn time. That’s what everyone has said, including relatives. As an artist, it’s wonderful to be in the family of country.”

Other inductees include Ray Charles in the Veterans Era Artist category, with the Hall of Fame citing his 1962 album, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, as a landmark. This year also saw two inductees tie for the Recording and/or Touring Musician category: studio drummer Eddie Bayers and pedal steel guitarist Pete Drake. The 2021 lineup will be recognized at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a later date.