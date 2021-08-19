Illustration: Martin Gee

If you’re at the singular intersection of being a Cricket Wireless user and wanting to catch up on HBO’s The White Lotus, do we have news tailor-made for you. Starting tomorrow (August 20), Cricket Wireless will offer customers an HBO Max subscription. Available to new and existing customers on Cricket’s $60/mo. unlimited plan, the deal comes with no expiration date, so you can watch the HBO Max library to your heart’s desire. The only catch, besides staying on Cricket’s $60 unlimited plan, is that the deal is offering HBO Max’s new ad-supported tier, so you can binge anything in HBO Max’s library, with the occasional ads, of course. What you won’t get is the splashy Warner Bros. 2021 movie slate, which releases films like The Suicide Squad simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, as part of the deal. But getting practically everything else ain’t half bad!

And if you’re a Cricket Wireless user wondering how to access the deal, it’s actually not that difficult to get started. All one has to do is download the HBO Max app and then use their “Cricket Wireless credentials” to log in. So get to streaming!