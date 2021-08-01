DaBaby Pulled From Lollapalooza Lineup After Homophobic Comments

Photo: FilmMagic

Hours before DaBaby was scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza’s closing night, the Chicago music festival has pulled the rapper from its lineup. On Sunday morning, the festival announced the change of plans on Twitter, with a statement reading, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.” In his place, Young Thug will perform at 9 p.m. and G Herbo has been added to the festival lineup for a 4 p.m. performance.

This announcement comes after DaBaby went on a short but nasty homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami last Sunday, in which he mocked men “sucking dick” and people with HIV and AIDS. Despite many fans and peers in the music community expressing hurt at his words, DaBaby only gave a weak written statement at the end of his new music video, which reads, “My apologies for being me,” as if public homophobia is crucial to his sense of self. DaBaby was originally fifth billed on the poster announcing this year’s Lollapalooza lineup.