Schitt’s Creek co-creator, executive producer, and star Dan Levy is taking on even more titles with a new animated series, Standing By. Per Deadline, Levy will star in, write, and executive produce the satirical comedy for Hulu, under his overall deal with ABC Signature. Co-created and executive produced with writer and director Ally Pankiw, a former Schitt’s Creek writer, the duo follows up the Emmy-winning series co-starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy with a satirical look at “eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels.” Levy stars as Carey, a “newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely isolated life in New York City.” Sounds like us pre–Schitt’s Creek. Standing By will join Hulu’s growing adult-animation lineup including Solar Opposites, which is also produced by 20th Television Animation. Dan Levy to descend from the heavens once more.
Dan Levy Stars As the Angel He Is in New Animated Series Standing By
Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images