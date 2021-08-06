Dan Levy Stars As the Angel He Is in New Animated Series Standing By 

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Schitt’s Creek co-creator, executive producer, and star Dan Levy is taking on even more titles with a new animated series, Standing By. Per Deadline, Levy will star in, write, and executive produce the satirical comedy for Hulu, under his overall deal with ABC Signature. Co-created and executive produced with writer and director Ally Pankiw, a former Schitt’s Creek writer, the duo follows up the Emmy-winning series co-starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy with a satirical look at “eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels.” Levy stars as Carey, a “newly deceased, cynical spotter to the group who had a lonely isolated life in New York City.” Sounds like us pre–Schitt’s Creek. Standing By will join Hulu’s growing adult-animation lineup including Solar Opposites, which is also produced by 20th Television Animation. Dan Levy to descend from the heavens once more.