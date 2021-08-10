trailer mix

Dating & New York Trailer: Normalize Falling Hopelessly in Love as Friends

Ten years since Friends With Benefits, millennials are still trying to come up with reasons not to fall in love. The economy is not getting any better! Dating & New York, a new movie by writer-director Jonah Feingold, tackles the age-old question “What if we fooled around a little bit as friends?” from the perspective of two hopeless singles Milo (Jaboukie Young-White) and Wendy (Francesca Reale). “One more thing: the words ‘I love you’ cannot be used in an affectionate way,” Wendy proposes her “best friends with benefits” contract matter-of-factly, like there’s a Canva preset for these sorts of things. Milo loses sight of the plot immediately: “Yeah, ew,” he convinces no one. “Whenever two people start sleeping together, it gets complicated,” Catherine Cohen’s Jessie calls them out. Co-starring Brian Muller and Jerry Ferrara, Dating & New York (no relation to Sex & the City) premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and hits theaters September 10. Free date idea ;)

