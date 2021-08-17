Dear White People Is Closing Out With a Musical Finale

It’s almost time for Dear White People’s curtain call — but not without a grand finale first. Netflix released a trailer for the fourth and final season of the film turned series, during which the college crew of friends, now graduated and in the future, reminisce on participating in a musical performance during their senior year at Winchester University. “We were never as alive as we were that year, pretending like our lives were a ’90s musical,” Sam White says, in the future. Indeed, the songs aren’t just confined to the stage of “The Varsity Show” — the trailer shows characters bursting into Johnny Gill’s “Rub You the Right Way,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “None of Your Business,” and Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity,” among others. But things take a turn when new student group Black AF decides to protest the show, dubbing it “minstrelsy.” The final season hits Netflix on September 22.

Related