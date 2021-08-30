It’s giving Tarzan and Jane gentrify the jungle but I digress … Photo: Frank Masi/Walt Disney Studios

Only Disney can afford a second trip to Disneyland in this economy. With a $100 million domestic box office, both Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are getting back in line for Jungle Cruise 2, per The Hollywood Reporter. Michael Green, who co-wrote the story of skipper Frank Wolff and researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, is also set to return, along with director Jaume Collet-Serra and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and executive producer Scott Sheldon. No word on Jesse Plemons or his accent. After opening July 30 to more than $35 million at the domestic box office and $30 million in Disney+ premier access, the theme-park-ride adaptation steadily climbed to a worldwide $187 million. We’re not saying it had anything to do with our exclusive interview with a former ride operator (His review? “Anyway, if I weren’t a Jungle Cruise skipper, I’d give it a mid-50s on Rotten Tomatoes”), but check the dates for yourself.