Dolly Parton, writer of the great romantic drama “Jolene,” will lend her songwriting abilities to her debut novel, Run, Rose, Run, written with author James Patterson. The country icon announced the 448-page book on Wednesday August 11, saying it “combines my love of storytelling and books.” “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson. I also have a new album to go along with the book,” Parton told People. “All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together!”

Plot details are still being teased, but Run, Rose, Run is available for preorder. The synopsis, per Little, Brown, and Company reads: “Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.” Vague yet intriguing? Yep, Patterson’s been here. “It’s been an honor — and a hell of a lot of fun — to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity,” Patterson added. “The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.” Run, Rose, Run is out March 7, 2022.