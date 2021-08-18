Drag Race U.K. Will Have the Franchise’s First Cis Female Queen

Photo: WOW Presents

Bing bang bong! Sing sang song! And, in fact, ding dang dong, even! RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., which had an absolutely stellar second season just earlier this very year, announced its season-three cast of queens today. Among the names, which are all bawdy, punny, or glam, is one contestant that stands out: Victoria Scone. Because among all of the popular reality drag competition’s many franchises, Scone will be the show’s first cis female competitor. In her “Meet the Queens” video, Scone describes herself as “Cardiff’s camp cabaret disco diva.” She promises a bit of Barbra, some Donna Summer, and Cardiff’s own Shirley Bassey in her act, and says she aspires to be “the evil queen in a panto.” Oh, British queens. Always so British.

“I definitely didn’t invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last,” Scone told the BBC. “Me being here is political, but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun!” So true, sis.

And as for the rest of the queens who will compete this fall, we’ve got: Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Anubis, Choriza May, Charity Case, River Medway, and the return of season two’s Veronica Green, back and COVID-free.