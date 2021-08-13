Warm Up to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Duet ‘Cold Heart’

This year alone, legendary performer Elton John has worked with pop upstarts like Rina Sawayama and Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, and he’s not done. Now, the musician has linked with Dua Lipa for the new collaboration “Cold Heart” — a song that might sound a little familiar to John fans. That’s because it’s actually a mash-up of his 1972 hit “Rocket Man” and 1989 song “Sacrifice” (from where the song gets its new title), remixed by Australian trio PNAU. John takes the “Sacrifice” lyrics while Lipa sings that iconic chorus to “Rocket Man.” And the song also comes with a music video featuring an animated Lipa and John performing alongside stop-motion animated dancers, in outer space, of course. It’s not the first time the two have worked together either — John guested on Lipa’s “Studio 2054” livestream last November. ”﻿Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour — a perfect combination,” Lipa said of her collaborator. “Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer,” she added. Better than that other collab, we’d say.

Related