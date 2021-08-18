Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Casting a young woman in an upper-class yet loveless marriage? Is she courting scandal in her effort to feel alive? Then you’ve gotta give Emma Corrin a call. According to Deadline, that’s exactly what 3000 Pictures did, and now The Crown actress is reportedly in talks to star in their upcoming adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, famously the subject of a 1960 obscenity trial and tailor-made for our collective Bridgerton-obsessed brains. The Mustang filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will direct the project, with a screenplay by Life of Pi’s David Magee.

Corrin, who just last weekend won this year’s Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales, would star as the titular Lady Chatterley, born Constance Reid, who finds herself in a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper of her emotionally distant, high-born husband, Sir Clifford Chatterley. The 1928 novel’s sex scenes lead to it to be banned for obscenity in the United States, Canada, Australia, India, and Japan upon its release. We can feel our bosoms heaving already.

Update August 18: Lady Chatterly has gotten her lovers. Deadline is reporting that Jack O’Connell (Skins, This Is England) and Matthew Ducket (A Confession) have signed on to the film. O’Connell’s has previous experience in a work focused on scandal and loads of sexy sex, having played Cook in Skins 2.0. Lady Chatterly’s Lover will be the first movie produced under Sony Picture’s first look deal with Netflix.