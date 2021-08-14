Emma Stone to Return for Cruella Two-Ella

Photo: Disney

Cruella De Vil.

Cruella De Vil.

If she doesn’t scare you,

no sequel thing will.

Emma Stone is officially returning to the role of Disney villainess Cruella De Vil in the previously-announced sequel to the studio’s 2021 release, Cruella. According to Deadline, it is not yet known if Stone’s deal for Cruella 2 “will be a pure theatrical release or like its predecessor released simultaneously in homes.” Disney released the first Cruella through its simultaneous distribution model in May, meaning the film played in theaters as well as on Disney+ for an additional $29.99 fee as a “Premier Access” title.

Stone’s return to the franchise is especially notable after Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney after her own film, Black Widow, was released through the same simultaneous model. Still, one question remains: How are they gonna work around the whole puppy-killing thing in the sequel?