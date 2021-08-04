Carter Burwell Reveals Ethan Coen Doesn’t ‘Want to Make Movies Anymore’

Photo: Getty Images

Longtime Coen brothers collaborator and composer Carter Burwell revealed last week that Ethan Coen might be retiring from filmmaking. “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore,” Burwell, who has scored every Coen brothers film, said on the Score podcast when asked about Joel Coen’s upcoming film, The Tragedy of Macbeth. “Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this.” Burwell did qualify this statement by noting that the pair has “a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves,” adding, “I hope maybe they get back to those. I’ve read some of those, and they are great.” On the other hand, Burwell also speculates that they all might just retire soon, remarking, “it’s a wonderfully unpredictable business.” Ethan previously told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 that he was “giving movies a rest” to focus on playwriting. The Tragedy of Macbeth is Joel’s first solo film (but it does star Joel’s wife, Frances McDormand, so it’s still a family affair).