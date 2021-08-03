FandangoNOW Merged With Vudu (Yes, That’s a Real Sentence)

FandangoNOW and Vudu come together because “you don’t turn your back on family.” Photo: Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Studios

The streaming-service industry is such a beast. One minute you’ve got another plus, and the next you’ve got two services merging to give you a new megamonster of service. In terms of the latter, today Fandango announced that it will merge FandangoNOW with Vudu to create a “bigger, better on-demand entertainment platform” — because if this year is any indication, it’s that on-demand streaming is going to be more and more the norm.

With today’s announcement, Fandango continues to ride that at-home entertainment wave, stating the obvious when it notes that “consumer excitement for premium video on-demand has grown significantly as users turn to streaming to access the latest movies and TV show releases.” Included with Vudu’s new launch (also marking a replacement of FandangoNOW as the official movie and TV store on Roku) is an offering of over 200,000 new and old movie titles to rent or buy, like F9: The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place Part II, and In the Heights, with Marvel Studios’ Black Widow arriving next Tuesday. The service is offering a number of free titles as well, so there’s some good options here. Maybe it’s time for a family movie night? Vin Diesel would definitely approve.

Current FandangoNOW users can transfer their accounts and movie libraries over to Vudu, while Roku should automatically update the app for existing users today.