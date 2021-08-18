Fast and Furious 10 Cruises to April 2023 Release Date

Photo: YouTube

Everyone’s favorite drag-racers/super-spies/astronauts will return to the big screen in April 2023, with the tenth (the tenth!) installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Per the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, Fast and Furious 10 is set for theatrical release on April 7, 2023. Vin Diesel as well as Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to reprise their respective roles. Justin Lin, who has directed five of the Fast films starting with Tokyo Drift, will return to direct the tenth installment, as well as the eleventh and last film, after which the franchise will retire to the big racetrack in the sky.