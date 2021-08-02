Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, Coachella co-founder and Goldenvoice Productions president Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean is set to headline the festival … in 2023. The music event, which is the most profitable music festival in the U.S., is scheduled to return for its usual two weekends in April 2022, with headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott, who were originally booked for 2020. Ocean was also booked for 2020, but is not available for next year’s festival so a third headliner is yet to be announced.

Last week, Goldenvoice’s throwback hip-hop and R&B festival, Lovers & Friends, was also announced. The production company caught heat last year when several artists complained about not being booked for that show. Returning in 2022, headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Ciara, and Nelly.