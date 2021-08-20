Soul Mateys: Fred Armisen Joins HBO Max Comedy Our Flag Means Death

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Fred Armisen will join in the upcoming HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death as a recurring guest star, alongside comedian Samba Schutte. Created by David Jenkins (People of Earth), the series is loosely based on Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat turned pirate of the early 18th century. Among the ensemble cast are New Zealanders Rhys Darby of Flight of the Concords and Taiki Waititi, who also serves as executive producer and director of the pilot. Waititi will be playing Blackbeard, who Jenkins describes as “a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane.” And based on Waititi’s steamy romance earlier this year with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson, he has the lover part down.

The series has not been given a release date per HBO Max. Armisen has previously appeared on another HBO show Los Espookys and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Schutte was previously on NBC’s Sunnyside and voice acted in several video game titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.