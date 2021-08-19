Those Joystick Reflexes Won’t Save You on the Frogger Course

Those hours of playing Frogger at the arcade won’t help you on Peacock’s upcoming Frogger competition series. The show’s trailer gives a look at the obstacle course inspired by the video game, recalling other shows like American Ninja Warrior and Wipeout, which is also to say: It seems harder than it looks! Competitors jump across platforms and dodge many, many moving cars, all while trying not to fall in the water and in hopes of eventually winning a $100,000 prize. The series is hosted by Happy Endings’ Damon Wayans Jr. and Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt, the latter of whom already makes one bad frog pun in the trailer. The first three episodes premiere on Peacock on September 9, with the remaining seven to follow weekly on Thursdays. And if that’s not enough to satisfy your competition cravings, Top Chef spinoff Family Style and the third season of American Ninja Warrior Junior are also set to premiere on the streamer that same day.

