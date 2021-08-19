Trekkies Assemble: Gene Roddenberry Biopic in the Works

The creator of Star Trek is getting the biopic treatment with a new film in the works, to be written by You Don’t Know Jack screenwriter Adam Mazer. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

There’s no better way for Trekkies to celebrate Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday than with the announcement of his biopic. Roddenberry Entertainment announced that a Gene Roddenberry biopic is in the works with Adam Mazer, screenwriter of You Don’t Know Jack, penning the script. Producers of the biopic include Roddenberry’s son Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Noth, who both executive produce current Star Trek franchises including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. Roddenberry’s life, beginning as a fighter pilot and going on to become the leader of one of the most iconic television series, will be shared with audiences in the upcoming feature film. He pioneered inclusive casting on the USS Enterprise, and the current Star Trek franchises follows those breakthroughs by continuing to break new ground in pop culture. Elsewhere in the galaxy, an Untitled Star Trek film is in the works by screenwriters Lindsay Beer and Gena Robertson-Dworet and directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman. For baby Trekkies (or Trekkie parents wanting to introduce their little ones to the fandom), a children’s animated series is coming this fall to Paramount+.