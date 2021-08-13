The First 4 Episodes of Grace and Frankie’s Final Season Are Out Now

Photo: Netflix

Netflix is giving you a head start on saying good-bye to Grace and Frankie. The streamer released the first four episodes of the comedy’s seventh and final season on August 13 with no prior announcement. “We’ve missed you, but more important, you’ve missed us,” star Lily Tomlin said in a video announcing the news between bickering with her co-star Jane Fonda. The episodes are the series’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic — season six hit Netflix in January 2020. “We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season,” Fonda explained. “It was between this and Del Taco gift cards,” Tomlin added. “I wanted to go with the gift cards.” The final 12 episodes of Grace and Frankie are set to hit the streamer in 2022 — and when they do, they’ll make the show Netflix’s longest-running original series.