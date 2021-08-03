Grace Van Patten to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series

Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Grace Van Patten is set to star in yet another Hulu series based on a buzzy beach read. Ahead of her appearance on Nine Perfect Strangers next month, Van Patten has been cast as the lead in Tell Me Lies. Based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, the new show follows an eight-year relationship between Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco as their innocent college romance results in irreversible consequences for themselves and the people around them. Tell Me Lies will be executive produced by Emma Roberts and received the straight-to-series order from Hulu. Last fall, Roberts partnered with the streaming service for her Belletrist TV banner, which focuses on adapting books for television. Tell Me Lies is the first project to get the TV-adaptation treatment under the deal.