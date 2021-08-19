Hank Azaria to Play Apple CEO Tim Cook in Super Pumped

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hank Azaria will portray Tim Cook, Apple CEO, in Super Pumped, a new series following the rise of Uber and apparently the rest of the Silicon Valley mafia. Per Variety, Azaria joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the CEO of Uber, Kyle Chandler as a Texas venture capitalist, and Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt, “Uber employee number four.” The anthology series is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, depicting the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business industry each season. Call it American Capitalist Story. (Actually, Ryan Murphy probably has that in development already — just waiting for when we’re less fragile.) But enough about the impending class war. Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on Super Pumped along with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Azaria playing a businessman and it’s not racist? That’s the real American dream coming true.