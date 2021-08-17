Photo: Cartoon Network

When the Adventure Time theme song first promised back in 2010 that “the fun will never end,” it meant it. After HBO Max debuted its Adventure Time: Distant Lands follow-up to the original series last year, the streaming service announced today that it is working with Cartoon Network Studios once more for another spinoff. Called Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, the new ten-episode series will follow the gender-swapped counterparts to the original show’s Finn the human and Jake the dog, who became fan favorites after their debut episode in Adventure Time Season Three.

In a press statement, the show is described as following, “Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov - embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.” Adventure Time alum Adam Muto will serve as showrunner, and the show is pitched as a “young adult” series. All we wish for is the return of “bad little boy” Marshall Lee, the gender-swapped version of Marceline the Vampire Queen, as played by none other than Donald Glover.