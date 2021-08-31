HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

Illustration: Martin Gee

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)

The two newcomer apps will be automatically available to customers with eligible devices and Spectrum internet, giving users convenient access to their streaming services. To find HBO Max and YouTube, users can scroll to channels 2003 (for the latter service) and 2004 (for the former) on the Spectrum Guide or use the platform’s search function. It’s the dream for non-cord cutters: You can now channel surf from cable news to MTV’s constant reruns of Ridiculousness to HBO Max’s Hacks, all with the same, weirdly clunky remote.